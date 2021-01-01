Sea Gull Lighting Zire 5-Light Chrome Modern Minimalist Candlestick Chandelier with Clear Glass Shades and Dimmable Candelabra LED Bulbs

Zire embodies simple clean lines in three finishes that strike a perfect balance of elegant yet minimalist design. Each of the lights sits on the round bottom rim, featuring an Edison-inspired design highlighted by a cylindrical glass shade. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light and three-light chandeliers, a five light linear, one-light mini-pendant and one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. A stylish and elegant addition to any room in the house. Zire is offered in a Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze, Brushed Nickel or Chrome finish.