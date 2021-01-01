From red barrel studio
Zigler Rim Rectangular Dinner Plate
Advertisement
Features:Scratch-proof, lightweight yet durableDecorative designs covered by protective coat for scratch resistanceNo crack appears when there is a quick change of temperatures from cool to hot or vice versa due to high thermal shock resistanceDesigns are suitable for both European and Asian styleStrong and solid as being fired at a high temperature as 1380°CPlate Type: Dinner PlateSet Size: 4Primary Material: Porcelain ChinaColor: White/Light IvoryShape: RectangularPattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: YesOven Safe: YesScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesCountry of Origin: Viet NamSupplier Intended and Approved Use: BothCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Microwave Safe: YesFunction: Fine ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: BPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: FDA Approved: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 13Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: 7Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 1.13Assembly:Warranty: