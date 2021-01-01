From raye
RAYE Ziggy Sandal in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 5.5)
Advertisement
RAYE Ziggy Sandal in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 5.5) RAYE Ziggy Sandal in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 5.5) Metallic man made upper with leather sole. Slip-on styling. Rubber tap heel. RAYE-WZ815. RYSL361 S18. Inspired by the word Reina, the Spanish word for queen, Raye is the queen bee shoe brand that will surely capture your heart. With an extensive assortment of silhouettes from heels to boots and sandals to flats, Raye has that perfect something for everyone.