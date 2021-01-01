iDesign Zia Metal and Plastic Bathroom Squeegee for Shower, Glass Doors, Floors, Mirrors, with Suction Hook Holder , 12 Inches, Clear and Stainless Steel

BATHROOM SQUEEGEE SCRAPER: Use this handy bathroom tool to remove steam from shower doors and mirrors or clean up water on the floor. Great for master bathroom, kid's bathroom, or guest bathroom. Also great for drying car after a wash! HANGING STORAGE: Includes suction hook for storage in your shower or on your bathroom mirror HIGH-QUALITY CONSTRUCITON: Clear plastic handle with stainless steel accents and PVC blade is durable for years of quality use NEUTRAL COLOR: Clear plastic is unobtrusive and blends with any bathroom décor IDEAL SIZE: Slim design measures 12" x 7.7" to fit in any space