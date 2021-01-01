PageOne Lighting Zhu LED Wall Sconce - Color: Orange - Size: 1 light

The Zhu LED Wall Sconce by PageOne Lighting imbues a space with light and style. An elongated glass tube is affixed to a slender backplate, creating a transparent housing for its integrated LED light source. An inner, textural shade brings warmth to the piece by filtering the light through a golden hue. Its simplistic silhouette is adorned with contrasting metal banding to add a subtle industrial aesthetic that makes this piece adaptable to a range of modern interiors. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Orange. Finish: Deep Taupe