Zhe Pendant Light by Seed Design - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SQ-2322MPL4-BK)

The Zhe Pendant Light is inspired by a wood from the Orient that is as hard as rock. The metal lampshade is meticulously and painlessly hand welded to resemble a cluster of rocks together. The wooden stoppers under each frosted diffuser not only introduce the warm elements of wood, but functionally it softens up the overall light source. Available in a stunning white or black finish. SEED Design, founded in 1991, is a lighting company based in Taipei with a U.S. subsidiary in Washington state. Their modern and contemporary lighting emphasize elegant simplicity and timeless forms. From the smooth, clean lines of the Dobi Table Lamp to the intriguing wood and steel combination of the Mumu LED Linear Suspension Pendant Light, SEED Designs pieces are eye-catching and demonstrate high quality design. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black