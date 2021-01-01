From menu
Zet Storage Rack by Menu - Color: Black (7337539)
The Zet Storage Rack by Menu is a minimally styled, modern, multi-functional addition to rooms. Thoughtfully designed by German-based KaschKasch Cologne, this storage rack pairs wooden u-shaped shelves with a sturdy metal frame that has cool, diagonal z-struts for a light, airy, and minimalistic appearance. Offering plenty of space to organize and display a mix of items, this design brings a beautiful balance of form and function wherever it is needed, and it assembles and disassembles easily for relocation. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.