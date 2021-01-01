Zero S1 Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (1423002320101)

Advertisement
The Zero S1 Pendant Light by Prandina enlivens indoor spaces with tasteful and time-tested simplicity. A 1994 creation by Mengotti/Prandina, it uses a cylindrical canopy and slender wire to suspend a low-profile LED module wrapped by an iconic ovoid shade of blown opal glass. This translucent, matte-textured surface blunts direct brightness from the powerful lamping, replacing it with a warm and even layer of light that draws the eye while enlivening and illuminating its surroundings. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Matte White