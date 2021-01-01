From weave & wander
Zenna Modern Leather Cowhide Rug, Chevron, Dark/Light Gray 9ft x 12ft Area Rug
Rustic elegance is the hallmark of the Zenna Collection. Hand-stitched of cowhide and backed in felt these stunning pieces allow the wilds of nature to play against simple geometric designs with dazzling effect. PLEASE NOTE: Due to the handmade nature of our goods color and size may vary. The Estelle Collection is made from cowhides and as such parts of the hide may bear the natural markings the animal acquired over its lifespan including but not limited to stretch marks scars wrinkles and slight bare spots in hair. Please note that hide thickness and texture will vary from piece to piece as will the directional stitching of patches. Over time hair may wear thin or fall out. Cowhides possess a natural odor. All of these are characteristics of this product and are not considered defects.