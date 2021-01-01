From tech lighting
Zenith Low Voltage Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (700FJZENSWZ)
Slender and graceful, the Zenith Low Voltage Pendant Light by Tech Lighting uses an organic, elongated shape and form to enchant the ambiance of the modern home, while casting potent task lighting in the room. The elegant Glass shade with vertical stringers adds depth and dimension to the space. The Zenith Pendant can be used individually or hung in multiples to add the desired direct illumination needed for any space. Versatile is a priority with this enchanting pendant light since it can be dimmed with an ELV or magnetic dimmer. This eco-friendly pendant light is a perfect solution to beautify and brighten hallways, bedrooms, and kitchens. Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: White. Finish: Antique Bronze