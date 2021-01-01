Zenith Handwoven Cowhide Black/White Area Rug
Description
Features:Colors and pattern will always be different on every area rugA cowhide is a natural product. Every cowhide is unique in color tones, color distribution, shape an size. Be proud of it. Pictures are for reference only, but be assure that you will be receiving a very similar cowhide rug (in color tone, color distribution, size and shape) of top quality.Grip to wooden floor and lay flatMaterial: CowhideMaterial Details: Genuine Natural CowhideConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: CowhideOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Rug Shape: NoveltyPrimary Color: Black and whitePattern: Animal PrintFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Lodge, AnimalsReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ColombiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Light vacuum cleaning; use light soap and water for spills and dirtLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: 7'3" x 6'3"Pile Height: 2Overall Product Weight: 9Overall Width: 75Overall Length: 87Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: