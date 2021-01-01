From cb2
Zena Black Table Lamp
Handcrafted on a potter's wheel using locally sourced clay, this table lamp from the Philippines is fired with a lustered grey-blue metallic glaze for a look that's entirely unique from piece to piece. Complete with cotton/linen shade. A real stunner that shines whether on or off. CB2 exclusive. -Handmade -Earthenware base -Cotton/linen shade -Accommodates one 60W max bulb not included or 9W LED bulb included -UL-listed learn more -Clean with a soft cloth; no abrasive cleaners -Each will be unique -Made in the PhilippinesNote: This item is manufactured in compliance with U.S. standards. If you are purchasing this item for use outside of the U.S. or Canada, use only with the appropriate outlet adaptor and voltage converter for your country. Do not plug into an electrical outlet higher than 110-120V as this could result in fire and/or injury.