The Elama Zen Red Mozaik 16 Piece Round Stoneware Dinnerware Set is a lovely addition of color for your table. Whether you choose to host a large party or enjoy an intimate meal in your home, these plates will brighten up your day with colorful and vibrant tones and intricate bohemian style. While this dish set for 4 is a wonderful way to serve many meals, it's designed to be versatile and can easily double as serving-ware. This stoneware collection is also both dishwasher and microwave safe making clean up and reheating simple and efficient.