Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets - Eco-Friendly, Hypoallergenic and Wrinkle Resistant Rayon Derived from Bamboo - 4-Piece - Queen - Brown

40% Rayon Derived from Bamboo, 60% Brushed Microfiber Made in USA or Imported LUXURY & COMFORT - Slip into comfort! The Zen Bamboo Luxury 4-Piece 1500 Series Sheet Set is exactly what you need for a comfortable and relaxing nights sleep. Our sheet set is luxurious, stylish, and the softest sheets youll ever own. And with an array of colors to choose from, theres something for everyone! HIGH QUALITY BRUSHED BAMBOO & MICROFIBER BLEND - Our sheets are crafted in the highest quality material, so you know theyll stand the test of time! Designed with excellence in mind, theyre 40% rayon derived from bamboo and 60% brushed microfiber, making them incredibly plush and more durable than standard cotton sheets. HYPOALLERGENIC & STAIN RESISTANT - Our sheets are hypoallergenic, stain resistant, fade resistant, and wrinkle resistant. Say goodbye to dust mites, wrinkles, and tedious tasks like ironing, and hello to cozy, soft, and comfortable bedding! EASY CARE & am