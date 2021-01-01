Zen Abstract Handmade Tufted Silk Silver Area Rug
Description
Features:It is highly recommended that you vacuum your rug once a week. If your rug has fringes, be careful when vacuuming. Do not vacuum the fringes as they may pullIf anything is to spill on the rug make sure that you remove it quickly by using a damp paper towel. Do not drag the towel along the stained area, just tapping the area will suffice. Then you can use a spoon to retract the excess spillageInspired by all things tranquil Zen is an elegant collection of hand-tufted rugs, with rich bamboo rayon silk highlights enhancing their quiet appeal and making a graceful addition to any décor.Material: SilkMaterial Details: 100% Bamboo silkConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6", Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 8' x 11'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): Runner 2'3" x 8'Primary Color: SilverPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: It is highly recommended that you vacuum your rug once a week. Spot clean with damp paper towel. Professional cleaning is recommended.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): Runner 2'3" x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): Rectangle 8' x 11'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): Rectangle 5' x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6", Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 8' x 11'): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 15.82Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 16.93Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 35.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 78.12Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"