Zeke Mini Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (516-1S-BK-G122-LED)
The Zeke Mini Pendant Light from Alder & Ore is a transitional piece emphasizing the glow and silhouette of its lamp with a charming globe form. Zekes low-profile canopy and ultra-slim down rod let it serve elegantly as a series over a table surface. Capping the metal structure, the cylindrical lamp holder underlines a retro aesthetic with a knurled accent. A glass globe shade softens the silhouette with volume while adding a reflective touch. With vintage-style lamping inside, the piece provides a warm, texture dose of ambient light. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Dome. Color: Clear. Finish: Matte Black