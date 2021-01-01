Zechariah 8 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier

This 8-light chandelier is the perfect combination of modern and traditional silhouettes. It features a simple, sleek canopy and down rod supporting a candelabra-style fixture with eight arms. Surrounding this classic shape is a drum shade made of a fine mesh in a matching satin brass finish for a touch of metallic glam in your space. Install this chandelier with a dimmer switch to adjust the ambient light to just the right amount (bulbs sold separately). We love that this fixture is height adjustable and sloped ceiling compatible.