Zebra Goat Fur Pillow - 12" x 20" | Black/White | Oblong | 1 Pc.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 Oblong black/white zebra goat fur pillow - 12" x 20" UNIQUE DESIGN: Our pillow with bold black and white stripes in zebra style adds some unique look to your space. PERFECT DECORATION: This pillow is an ideal choice for your events or even for everyday home decorations. DURABLE: This pillow is made from 100% goat fur for front and 100% polyester for back which is soft and durable. EASY CLEAN-UP & REUSABLE: This pillow can be spot cleaned, avoid direct exposure to sunlight and you can use it again!, Manufacturer: Saro