NEARLY NATURAL 4" Zebra Artificial Plant in Coiled Rope Planter in Green at Nordstrom Rack

Stunning white and green leaves create a beautiful display above the coiled rope planter. This artificial zebra plant will fit in with any decor and instantly create a tropical vibe in your home or office. Comes with natural green moss for a complete look. . Color: green. 17" W x 17" D x 48" H. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Item may need to be re-shaped when removed from box; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth. Plastic, iron wire, polyester materials, Styrofoam, wicker, moss