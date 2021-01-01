From nearly natural

NEARLY NATURAL 4" Zebra Artificial Plant in Coiled Rope Planter in Green at Nordstrom Rack

$146.97
In stock
Buy at nordstromrack

Description

Stunning white and green leaves create a beautiful display above the coiled rope planter. This artificial zebra plant will fit in with any decor and instantly create a tropical vibe in your home or office. Comes with natural green moss for a complete look. . Color: green. 17" W x 17" D x 48" H. Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Item may need to be re-shaped when removed from box; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth. Plastic, iron wire, polyester materials, Styrofoam, wicker, moss

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com