Fossil ZB7314842 Rachel Satchel Bag In Vintage Orange
Fossil ZB7314842 Rachel Satchel Bag In Vintage Orange Device Compatibility: Fits all phone sizes up to an iPhone® 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10+®, iPad® Air Material: PVC/Polyurethane Trim Interior Material: 100% Polyester Interior Details: 1 Slide Pocket, 1 Zipper Pocket Measurements: 10' L x 5.75' W x 8' H Silhouette: Satchel Handle Strap Description: 1 Adjustable & Detachable Shoulder Strap, 2 Handles Platform: RACHEL Primary Color: Orange Hardware: Old English Brass Shoulder Drop: 23.5' Strap When Fully Extended Exterior Details: 2 Slide Pockets Closure: Zipper Additional Product Features: Vegan UPC:723764605440 SKU: FO0858