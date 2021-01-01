Zavala 68" Console Table
Description
Features:Finish: Bronze finished silver leaf base and salmon coloration granite topMaterial: Brazilian gold granite with steel baseBlending clean architectural forms with asymmetrical intersecting lines, Zavala offers a fresh new perspective on contemporary stylingStyle: RusticTop Material: GraniteTop Material Details: Brazilian gold graniteTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Metal;Solid WoodBase Material Details: Stainless steel; Quartered white oakBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: Salmon Coloration GraniteBase Color: BronzeGloss Finish: NoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsCountry of Origin: IndonesiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNested Table: NoDS Wood Tone: Light Wood PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: SONESTA SERVING CONSOLEStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TAA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: ISO 14001 Certified: Energy Star Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: Fire Rated: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: SCS Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 68Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: Interior Cabinet Depth - Front to Back: Shelving: YesDistance Between Shelves: 24Table Top Thickness: 2Overall Product Weight: 235Middle Table: Middle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: Small Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited lifetime warranty for frame, spring system. 5 Years warranty for cushions, 3 years for motion mechanisms, and 1 year for case goods, fabric, and leather. The product is warranted against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the product to the original purchaser, as long as it is used under normal wear and in normal residential conditions.