Sea Gull Lighting Zarra Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 3 light

An elegant piece that brings an intriguing form of complexity to the comfort of your home. The Zarra Chandelier from Sea Gull Lighting uses smooth metal to maximum effect as it lowers from the ceiling at the end of a clean chainlink and downrod combination. The set of candelabra-style bulbs provide a bright and even glow that shapes into a unique dynamic of light and shadow as an open cage of thin lines transform the simple into the complex. Shape: Cage. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Brass and Midnight Black