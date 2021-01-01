From hinkley & carter
Hinkley & Carter Blkd Bronze Zariza Pendant
Advertisement
Hinkley & Carter Zariza Pendant. A classic globe pendant takes a whimsical turn with the soft gem shape of this fixture. Keep it contemporary with clear glass or add a touch of retro flair with a white milk glass shade. Its neutral metallic finishes blend easily into any color scheme. The 8-foot foot adjustable cord lets you customize this piece to fit your space perfectly. Fixture is compatible with the existing dimmer switch and bulb (not included). Paired with a rounded gem-shaped globe shade. Shade is made of clear glass. Rated for one 60W incandescent bulb; 9W LED bulb, 13W fluorescent (CFL) bulb or 9W self-ballasted LED bulb. E26-base bulb. Includes an adjustable, 8 ft, polyester weave cord.