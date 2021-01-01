Artistic Weavers Zari Beige 12 ft. x 15 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Renovate your home with the Artistic Weavers Zari Collection 12 ft. x 15 ft. Area Rug. This tufted rug features a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it will not lose its charm over time. Designed with elements of beige, this rug will tone down your decor. It has a 100% wool construction, delivering extra thickness and comfort. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. It has an oriental motif for an intricately designed piece that never goes out of style.