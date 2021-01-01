Noble House Zaragoza Mango Wood Nightstand, Natural, Black

Lend your decor a splash of carefree refinement and delightful charm that gives your home an eye-catching look and wonderful function. With a durable mango wood frame and exotic buffalo bone inlay, our side table offers incredible structure and stunning looks for your interior space. This end table is the perfect companion to any living space with its ornate accents and three drawers for storage. Featuring a clean geometric design, this side table adds sophisticated grace to any sofa or chair.HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. This offers a carefree, unconventional look and a variety of textures for your interior space, emphasizing an earthy boho touch to your decor with its rich handcrafted mango wood and bone accents.MANGO WOOD: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from splatting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear.MIXED BUFFALO BONE INLAY: Symbolizing strength, abundance, and prosperity, this side table offers a gorgeous exotic look with its use of mostly buffalo bone, giving a smooth natural texture and color that makes your furniture stand out.STORAGE SPACE: This accessory offers three drawers for storing and organizing your items. These are finished with clear, crystal-like knobs for easy access to your items.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent table is 18.00"W x 13.75"D x 23.75"H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.