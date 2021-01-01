Zane Loveseat - Green - Modern Furniture - Sold by Apt2B - Green - Small Space Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

What happens when you add a little (well, a lot) of plush to a midcentury silhouette? The Zane Loveseat, of course! Supported by stylish solid wood legs, this living room classic features a sleek, tight back with elegant tufting. You’ll sink right into the fully padded and fixed foam cushions — our loveseats are the perfect size for cozying up with your partner or pet to lounge away the afternoon. The Zane Loveseat will grace your family room, rental property or home entryway with timeless charm. With its friendly price point and removable legs, it’s a natural candidate for a smooth moving experience. Try the Zane Loveseat in vivid Caribbean Blue, bright Pesto, or soothing Glacier Grey.