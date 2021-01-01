Imer Collage Hand-Tufted Red Area Rug
Description
Features:Authentic handmade area rugAccent colors - cream, dark brown, dark gray, gray, khakiRug may be folded and rolled for safer and easier shipping and handling. It, therefore, may look smaller than what you are expecting.Inspired by the rich colors of Indian spices, and made of the finest of materialMaterial: ChenilleMaterial Details: 100% ChenilleConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: RedPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothTraffic Material: Low Traffic MaterialTraffic Technique: High Traffic TechniqueColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Dimensions:Rug Size: 4'9" x 6'9"Pile Height: 0.16Overall Product Weight: 22.44Overall Width: 57Overall Length: 81Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturer defect only