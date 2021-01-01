Zamboanga Philippine Flag Roots Heritage Philippines Premium T-Shirt

The design shows the Philippine Flag as well as the Philippine City "Zamboanga". It's the perfect gift idea for every Filipino, Pinoy, Filipina or Pinay who has his/her roots and heritage in Philippines and is proud of his/her country in South East Asia. Also a nice souvenir for everyone who travelled to Philippines on vacation or on a world trip and fall in love with this beautiful country. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.