From couristan
Couristan Zahara Embellished Blossom/Blk/Red/Oatmeal Rn Rug
Fall in love with the vintage exquisiteness of the Zahara Collection, a line of classically styled area rugs designed for today eclectic lifestyles. Face-to-face Wilton woven of 100 percent heat-set Courtron polypropylene, these intricate masterpieces can be considered practical pieces of art, durable enough to be enjoyed in almost any area of the home. The traditional color palette found in Zahara area rugs, including oatmeal, red, black and light blue, have been selected to stand the test of time and adorn your floors for years to come. With a generous array of unique features that are perfect for any room in your home, each design in the Zahara Collection features a dense, textured look that conveys sophisticated charm and refined style. Carefully balancing a range of updated traditional colors color with the vintage-inspired motifs and patterns of the past, Zahara's soft, luxurious pile will be the focal point of any room they minute it hits the floor.