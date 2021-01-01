From hudson jeans
Hudson Jeans Zack Super Skinny Jeans
For a snug fit, look no further than these skinny jeans. With a mid-rise and fitting slim through the hip and thigh with a narrow leg, a hint of stretch adds softness, comfort, and flexibility to these bottoms. Five-pocket style Zip fly 92% cotton/6% polyester/2% elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.75" Inseam, about 32" Leg opening, about 11.5". Contemporary & Denim - Contemp Denim And Bottom > Hudson Jeans > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Hudson Jeans. Color: Safari. Size: 34.