Zachariah Outdoor 6 Seater Wicker Dining Set, Teak, Light Brown

Enjoy a hearty meal in the great outdoors with your friends and family with the help of a stunning outdoor dining set. Offering a gorgeous acacia wood table and wicker wrapped chairs, our refined dining set offers both outstanding durability and impressive luxury all summer long. This set perfectly combines mixed materials to provide a classic, homey look for any patio or backyard space. Our dining set instantly upgrades your home with ample space for your guests and incredible style that will blend seamlessly with your existing furniture. TRANSITIONAL: The transitional style of this dining set is sure to give your outdoor space a minimalistic yet classic look that will match seamlessly with any arrangement you currently have. With a simple yet outstanding wrapped wicker and wood look, this set will give your backyard an instant upgrade in style and comfort. POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring long-lasting woven seating, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor. ACACIA WOOD WITH COMPLEMENTING FINISH: Made with acacia wood that brings a sleek and exotic look to your space, this durable hardwood naturally withstands outdoor elements and is washed with a complementing finish. Acacia wood is perfect as a solid, heavy frame that resists wear and tear. SLAT DESIGN: The table features a beautifully slatted top, giving this set a sophisticated, classic look. This closed slat design emphasizes the delightful rustic atmosphere of this dining set. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This includes six chairs and one table.