Artistic Weavers Zabini Charcoal 3 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Runner Rug, Grey

Complement your current home decor with this attractive Artistic Weavers 3 ft. x 8 ft. Runner. This runner features a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. This runner is perfect to arrange at the edge of your bed, or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials. Designed with gray elements, it adds to the pleasant and chic appearance of your room. This runner displays an oriental pattern, making it the perfect centerpiece for your living area. It has a 100% construction, allowing it to stand up to heavy use. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated prior to being brought inside. Color: Charcoal.