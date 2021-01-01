Blum Z49L472I ORGA-LINE 20 Inch Adapter Plate for TANDEMBOX D Drawer Systems Stainless Steel Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Drawer Organizer

Blum Z49L472I ORGA-LINE 20 Inch Adapter Plate for TANDEMBOX D Drawer Systems Features:Constructed from high quality stainless steelDesigned to be used with 20" TANDEMBOX D height drawer system with either design elements or BOXCAPAdapter profile allows for the use of ORGA-LINE inserts and dividers to be installed in TANDEMBOX D height drawer systems with either design elements or BOXCAPTwo profiles are required unless installing the bottle storage set (models ZFL.30BFI6 or ZFL.30BFI7), then only one is requiredSpecifications:Nominal Length: 20"Material: Stainless SteelAdditional Sizes:Z49L422I: 18"Z49L472I (This Model): 20"Z49L522I: 22"Z49L572I: 24"Z49L622I: 26" Adapters Stainless Steel