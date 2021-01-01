From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Z0137-096120-EC Art Explosion 8' x 10' Abstract Paint Inspired Modern Area Rug Multi Color Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs
Mohawk Home Z0137-096120-EC Art Explosion 8' x 10' Abstract Paint Inspired Modern Area Rug A kaleidoscope of contemporary blue, white, green and purple color bursts to life in the modern abstract style of Mohawk Home's Art Explosion Area Rug in Multicolor. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Home's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Home's exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Home's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.Features:Machine-woven polyesterConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 96"Width: 120"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 5/16"Product Weight: 20.06 lbs Area Rugs Multi Color