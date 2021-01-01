From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Z0124-096120-EC Elizabeth 8' x 10' Rectangular Polyester Machine Woven Vintage Area Rug Medium Blue Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs
Mohawk Home Z0124-096120-EC Elizabeth 8' x 10' Rectangular Polyester Machine Woven Vintage Area Rug Get lost in the subtly psychedelic, mesmerizing motif of Mohawk Home's Elizabeth Area Rug, cast in Medium Blue. Modern with distressed details and a contemporary color palette with hues ranging from navy to indigo to white, this boho chic inspired style is the finishing touch you've been seeking for your living room, bedroom, dining room or entry way. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Home's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Home's exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Home's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.Features:Machine-woven polyesterConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 96"Width: 120"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 5/16"Product Weight: 20.06 lbs Area Rugs Medium Blue