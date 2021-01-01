From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Z0030-060096-EC Bellepoint 5' x 8' Vintage Distressed Traditional Area Rug Distressed Denim / Rust Home Decor Rugs Area Rugs
Mohawk Home Z0030-060096-EC Bellepoint 5' x 8' Vintage Distressed Traditional Area Rug Timeless traditional Heriz style is refreshed with contemporary color and modern distressed details in the transitional style of Mohawk Home's Bellepoint Area Rug, cast in light blue grey, golden yellow and zesty orange. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Home's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Home's exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Created on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe. A premium recycled polyester yarn produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, Everstrand is an environmentally friendly option you can feel good about too.Features:Machine-woven polyesterConstructed of recycled materialsSpecifications:Length: 60"Width: 96"Rug Shape: RectanglePile Height: 5/16"Product Weight: 10.06 lbs Area Rugs Distressed Denim / Rust