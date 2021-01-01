Z-BAR Solo Mini Gen 3 LED Desk Lamp by Koncept - Color: Silver (AR1100-CD-SIL-HWS)

A tap or glide of the finger is all it takes to deliver a clean and luminous glow with the subtle, yet powerful design of the Z-BAR Solo Mini Gen 3 LED Desk Lamp from Koncept. It's a piece with minimalist sensibilities, highlighted by an ultra-sleek framework made up of a jointed base, an elbow joint, and a seamless, swiveling head. Crafted with architectural precision, a generous formation of 28 LEDs makes for the premier task light, its radiance controllable with an accented touch strip. Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver.