Z-Bar Mini Gen 3 Desk Lamp by Koncept - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (AR3100-WD-MBK-2CL)

Defined by premium functionality in a modern style, the Z-Bar Mini Gen 3 Desk Lamp by Koncept is a creative lighting solution to customize the lighting in your workspace. This cutting-edge desk lamp is the ultimate in versatility since it can be adjusted to cast brilliant, warm light in almost any direction. Fixture utilizes aluminum and plastic for a durable built and features a built-in touchstrip dimmer with a flexible and maximum reach with a 3-bar design. If you need the elevate the lighting in your office, workspace, or bedroom the Z-Bar Mini Gen 3 Desk Lamp is a perfect choice to fit your contemporary lifestyle. Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Metallic Black