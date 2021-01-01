Chic Home Yvie 8 Piece Comforter Set Ruffled Pleated Flange Border Design - Bed Skirt Decorative Pillows Shams Included, Queen, Blush

LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The comforter is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night’s sleepDOWN ALTERNATIVE HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING - This Chic Home comforter is stuffed with hypoallergenic synthetic filling, ideal for those with allergiesSTYLE AND COMFORT - Our fashion forward comforter sets blend style and function to give you the best looking and most comfortable beddingSOPHISTICATED DESIGN - Fashion forward design with pleated details on the face with a double layer flange border - Unique decorative pillows and design coordinated shams includedMADE WITH YOU IN MIND - Every set is made with strict quality control and comes with a queen size comforter, a bed skirt, deco pillows and shams