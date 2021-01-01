Rugsmith Yucca Southwest Contemporary Modern Southwest Boho Area Rug

Advertisement
Inspired by the Southwest and Art-Deco design, this area rug is the perfect blend of boho and sophistication. The elements of bohemian flair and geometric symmetry are combined to bring this beautiful new rug to life. With the help of our skilled artisans, the handmade construction makes every rug unique as the home it is placed in. Whether your home decor is Modern, Contemporary, Mid-Century, or Boho, this rug will complete your home! About Rug Smith: Rug Smith is a manufacturer of beautiful, elegant, fashion forward area rugs. Whether your style is contemporary, traditional, shabby chic, mid-century modern, glam or transitional, we design our area rugs with the all home décor motifs in mind. At Rug Smith, we take pride in providing environmentally sustainable area rugs by using PET fiber in the construction of our products. By using recycled materials we are able to offer affordable area rugs with beautiful designs. Our rugs are machine-made and hand finished, giving you an authentic hand-made rug look, but at a fraction of the cost. Our plush rugs come in a variety of sizes including 5'x7', 8'x10', and 7'x9' to name a few. Complete your home decor project with a new area rug that will have your next guest swooning