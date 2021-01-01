Zelens Youth Glow Foundation (30ml) (Various Shades) - Shade 5 - Tan

Zelens Youth Glow Foundation is a lightweight foundation treatment that boosts radiance to leave skin silky smooth. Specially formulated with a blend of active ingredients to regenerate and repair skin, whilst reducing visible fine lines and wrinkles. Created by Dr Marko Lens, an internationally renowned authority in the field of skin ageing, it contains photo-luminescent diamond spheres to give a natural light to medium coverage for a more youthful complexion. Uyaku, a natural extract from the Japanese evergreen spicebush, minimises the appearance of ageing and provides antioxidant protection against environmental stresses. The luxurious foundation boosts elasticity for firmer skin. E.N. Directions for use: Apply using a brush, sponge, or with fingertips over your preferred primer. Layer as required for a fuller coverage.