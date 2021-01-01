PeeKay Apparel - Fun You're On Mute-Funny Working From Home Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

You're on mute: Funny saying for men and women working from home. Home office outfit. You and your work colleagues and teammates all have one thing in common whilst working from home. If you have to do a group video chat with friends, work colleagues, your boss or family, this is guaranteed to make them LOL Wear what you are all shouting at the screen and get a laugh at the same time. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only