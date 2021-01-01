Youngstown Cotton Feather Throw Pillow

Looking to spruce up your living space with a touch of visual texture? Try incorporating this stylish accent pillow. With its included feather-filled insert giving it a square silhouette, this piece lends an inviting feel to any space. Removable with a zipper, its eye-catching cover sports a 100% cotton construction made in India with a raised, geometric print, so it’s sure to bring a bold statement to your sitting room. And to keep it looking good, we recommend a simple spot treatment. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 4" D, Color: Sea Foam