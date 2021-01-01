From skechers performance
SKECHERS Performance You Wave
With a knit fabric upper, heathered finish, and easy slip-on styling, the SKECHERS Performance You Wave sneaker will ensure that you walk the city streets with ease. Round toe with durable reinforcement. Rear pull-tab for easy entry. Signature logo accent at side panel. YOU by skechers logo detail at heel panel. Breathable fabric lining. Air Cooled Goga Mat responsive, cushioned insole for ultimate comfort. Features 5GEN high-rebound cushioning with responsive feedback. Multi-directional traction outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6.65 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.