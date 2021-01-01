From havaianas
Havaianas You Shine Sandal
Advertisement
Sprinkle your style with a little sparkle in the synthetic Havaianas You Shine Sandal featuring a stationed, cushioned insole. Easy slip-on design and thong-style construction with logo accent. Rubber sole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 37/38 Brazil (US Men's 5/6, Women's 7/8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.