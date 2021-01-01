From motivational fighting spirit never see me quit
You May See Me Struggle But You Never See Me Quit Hustle Tote Bag
Advertisement
You May See Me Struggle But You Never See Me Quit Hustle. Dream, Work, Grind & Focus, Inspired Goals for Greatness, Ignore Haters, Work & Believe, Ambition, Success, Riches, Wealth. Think Grow. Dream With Both Eyes Open Ideal for successful, rich, and hard-working people to inspire the world to hustle, grind, have the grit necessary to succeed and achieve your dreams and goals. There are no shortcut, work hard for it, success will come your way. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.