Chilaquiles Apparel For Mexican Food Lover You Had Me At Chilaquiles Funny Mexican Breakfast Food Fan Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love eating Chilaquiles, then this funny Mexican food design for Chilaquiles lovers is for you. Get the funny Chilaquiles Mexican food gift design to show your love for Mexican cuisine. Enjoy your cazuelas with refried beans, salsa and chicken. The Funny Chilaquiles Fan Mexican Food Design lets you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Get the funny Mexican cuisine gift design for Chilaquiles fans, who just love to eat Mexican food. Cook your Chilaquiles now and eat Mexican scrambled eggs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only