INC.redible You Glow Girl Loose Pigment Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A loose highlighter that's like real-life fairy dust for the eyes, lips, and cheeks. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES and parabens. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: Layer up the sugar-soft pigment for fuller coverage or sheer it out for a light dusting. Try Have I Got Your Attention, a golden bronze, for instant light-catching highlight. Ready To Be Famous is a strobing gold with color-flip baby-pink pigment for an oil-slick effect. Girl Of The Moment is a sugar-sweet pink shade for the ultimate fairy sprinkles look.Suggested Usage:-Load up your finger or a brush with pigment, and apply as generously as you like. -Apply to the Cupid's bow, inner corner of your eyes, and cheekbones for an instant glow.-Size:0.04 oz/ 1.3 gIngredients:Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, Isostearyl Isostearate, Silica, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Octyldodecanol, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol. May Contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499).