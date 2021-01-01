You And Me Indoor/Outdoor Bench Set of 2 by RS Barcelona - Color: Brown (K2-BYM16-2N)

A beautiful seating option that promotes togetherness and spontaneity, the You and Me Indoor/Outdoor Bench Set of 2 is the perfect versatile bench for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. The minimalist design and form of this bench lends itself well to almost any setting, be it the modern home or commercial space and offers the versatility of black or white finished steel legs. Made from high-quality materials, the You and Me Indoor/Outdoor Bench Set of 2 pairs perfectly with the You and Me Walnut Ping Pong Table or any table from the You and Me Collection to create a complete dining set. Offering modern foosball tables and innovative furniture designs, RS Barcelona strives to find new ideas and original solutions inspired by the world around them. Through enthusiasm and optimism, RS Barcelona's goal is to inject joy into daily life.RS Barcelona was founded in 1975 in a small metal workshop by Rafael Rodriguez Castillo. Over the years, the business grew into an industrial unit, providing enough space for Castillo's sons to join the team. This influx of family creativity spurned a desire to move away from manufacturing for others and to manifest their own designs. By combining their knowledge of metals with experimentation, they learned from their mistakes and offered their first product, the metal RS#2 Foosball Table. Fueled by the success of the RS#2, RS Barcelona began partnering with Stone Designs to create their new collection of furniture. As RS Barcelona moves forward, the company is working and collaborating with prestigious young international designers in search of new ideas and innovative concepts for furniture and objects. Inspired by the little moments of joy in daily life, RS Barcelona is challenging themselves to see things in a different light and create a new language of expression and methods in furniture design. Color: Brown.