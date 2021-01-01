You All Gonna Learn Today Funny Teacher Meme Back To School T-Shirt

Ya'll Gonna Learn Today! Funny teacher saying for first day of school, Teacher Appreciation Day for the educator, tutor, principal, professor, student teacher, coach or just about anyone who teaches and is passionate about teaching, education, school. Unique, fun teacher gift idea for Teacher Appreciation Week, back to school, teacher birthday for all teachers: math, science, English, preschool, pre-k, elementary, kindergarten, middle school, high school, college, graduate school, P.E. or any subject. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem